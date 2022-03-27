US president Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on March 26. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden addresses crowds in Warsaw, saying Europe must prepare for long fight against Russia
- Biden used his speech in Poland’s capital to defend liberal democracy and the Nato military alliance, adding Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russia
- ‘In this battle we need to be clear-eyed. This battle will not be won in days, or months, either,’ Biden said
Topic | Ukraine
