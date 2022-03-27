A dove of peace in solidarity with the victims of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine is installed from LED lights in front of the Brandenburg Gate before the lights are switched off to mark the Earth Hour in Berlin, Germany on March 26. Photo: Reuters
Lights go out at landmarks around the world to mark Earth Hour
- The global event encourages people to switch off their lights for an hour to bring attention to climate change and show support for environmental protection
- Monuments across the globe, including the Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House, all switched off their lights in solidarity
Topic | Climate change
A dove of peace in solidarity with the victims of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine is installed from LED lights in front of the Brandenburg Gate before the lights are switched off to mark the Earth Hour in Berlin, Germany on March 26. Photo: Reuters