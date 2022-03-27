Shipping containers are seen piled up in the port of Bilbao, Spain, earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Globalisation teeters from Ukraine war, Covid-19 pandemic one-two punch
- Two years of disruptions amid the pandemic have caused major bottlenecks in the global supply chain and led to shortages, which the war looks set to make worse
- The US says it’s still ‘deeply involved’ with the global economy – but as it decouples from China, some have declared ‘an end’ to 30 years of globalisation
Topic | Trade
Shipping containers are seen piled up in the port of Bilbao, Spain, earlier this month. Photo: AFP