A protester wearing a Carlist red beret holds a banner during a demonstration protesting against abortion in Madrid, Spain on March 27. Photo: AFP
Thousands of protesters in Madrid march against new abortion law
- Spain’s leftist government is preparing a law to guarantee access to the procedure at public hospitals
- Spain decriminalised abortion in 1985, but many doctors in the predominantly Catholic refuse to carry out the procedure
Spain
