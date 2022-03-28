A protester wearing a Carlist red beret holds a banner during a demonstration protesting against abortion in Madrid, Spain on March 27. Photo: AFP
Spain
Thousands of protesters in Madrid march against new abortion law

  • Spain’s leftist government is preparing a law to guarantee access to the procedure at public hospitals
  • Spain decriminalised abortion in 1985, but many doctors in the predominantly Catholic refuse to carry out the procedure

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:53am, 28 Mar, 2022

