The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in Bellevue Palace during the For Freedom and Peace concert while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is connected by video. Photo:DPA
Germany
Ukraine envoy skips Germany solidarity concert featuring all-Russian soloists

  • Andrij Melnyk highlighted that the soloists were Russians. ‘In the middle of a war against civilians! An affront. Sorry I’m staying away,’ he wrote on Twitter
  • The German president’s spokeswoman pointed out that central to the programme was renowned Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, who had sought refuge in Berlin

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:35am, 28 Mar, 2022

