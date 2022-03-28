A woman and her daughter watch the streaming of benefit concert Save Ukraine – #StopWar at Prague’s Old Town Square in Czech Republic. Photo: CTK / DPA
Polish TV holds global charity telethon for Ukraine featuring sports and music stars
- ‘We will restore Ukraine after the war is won,’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address after the Save Ukraine – #StopWar event
- The event was broadcast in more than 20 countries, including several states in Central and Eastern Europe that were once dominated by Moscow
Topic | Ukraine war
A woman and her daughter watch the streaming of benefit concert Save Ukraine – #StopWar at Prague’s Old Town Square in Czech Republic. Photo: CTK / DPA