Destroyed cars in front of a Mariupol apartment building damaged during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine, Russia to meet in Turkey to restart face-to-face peace negotiations
- The two nations are expected to hold talks in Istanbul; President Zelensky says Ukraine’s ‘obvious’ goal is ‘peace and restoration of normal life’
- Ukraine has paused evacuation of civilians as intelligence reports suggest Russian troops are planning attacks on humanitarian routes
