Destroyed cars in front of a Mariupol apartment building damaged during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine, Russia to meet in Turkey to restart face-to-face peace negotiations

  • The two nations are expected to hold talks in Istanbul; President Zelensky says Ukraine’s ‘obvious’ goal is ‘peace and restoration of normal life’
  • Ukraine has paused evacuation of civilians as intelligence reports suggest Russian troops are planning attacks on humanitarian routes

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:12pm, 28 Mar, 2022

