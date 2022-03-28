So-called golden passports involve wealthy people ‘buying’ citizenship. The European Commission is urging EU governments to end such programmes. Photo: TNS
So-called golden passports involve wealthy people ‘buying’ citizenship. The European Commission is urging EU governments to end such programmes. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine: End ‘golden passport’ schemes for the wealthy, says European Commission

  • European Commission wants EU nations to end national programmes where rich buy citizenship, end visa sales to Russians and Belarusians
  • Moves comes amid concern that people hit by sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine may be holders of EU golden passports or visas

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:45pm, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
So-called golden passports involve wealthy people ‘buying’ citizenship. The European Commission is urging EU governments to end such programmes. Photo: TNS
So-called golden passports involve wealthy people ‘buying’ citizenship. The European Commission is urging EU governments to end such programmes. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE