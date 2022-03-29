Metformin is a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes, a growing epidemic worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
Metformin is a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes, a growing epidemic worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
Medicine
World /  Europe

Popular diabetes drug Metformin linked to birth defects in baby boys: study

  • The medication was associated with a 1.4 times greater risk of birth defects in boys whose fathers were taking it compared with those born to men who were not
  • Researchers said more study was needed, but suggested that men taking metformin consider switching to another treatment when trying to conceive

Topic |   Medicine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:49am, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Metformin is a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes, a growing epidemic worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
Metformin is a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes, a growing epidemic worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE