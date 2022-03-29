Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L), and front row (L to R) Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend a Service of Thanksgiving for Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in central London on Tuesday. Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died on April 9 last year aged 99, following a month-long stay in hospital with a heart complaint. Photo: Pool/AFP