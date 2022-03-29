Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L), and front row (L to R) Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend a Service of Thanksgiving for Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in central London on Tuesday. Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died on April 9 last year aged 99, following a month-long stay in hospital with a heart complaint. Photo: Pool/AFP
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance in five months at memorial for late husband Prince Philip
- Elizabeth, who recently recovered from Covid-19, did not go to a Commonwealth Day service earlier this month, but continued with other scheduled engagements
- Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99, but only 30 people attended last year’s funeral because of coronavirus lockdown rules that forced the queen to sit alone as she mourned her husband
Topic | Britain
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L), and front row (L to R) Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend a Service of Thanksgiving for Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in central London on Tuesday. Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died on April 9 last year aged 99, following a month-long stay in hospital with a heart complaint. Photo: Pool/AFP