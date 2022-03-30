A gas storage facility in Rehden, Germany. Photo: Reuters
A gas storage facility in Rehden, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Germany
World /  Europe

Poland to end Russian oil imports; Germany triggers emergency plan to secure supplies amid Russian rouble demand

  • Poland will take steps to become ‘independent’ of Russian supplies and is calling on other European Union countries to ‘walk away’ from Russia fossil fuels
  • Elsewhere, Germany’s Economy Minister said supplies were safeguarded for the time being ahead of Moscow’s plan to accept payment in roubles for gas deliveries

Topic |   Germany
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:44pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A gas storage facility in Rehden, Germany. Photo: Reuters
A gas storage facility in Rehden, Germany. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE