The UN nuclear watchdog says its director-general has arrived in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on delivering “urgent technical assistance” to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities. Photo/IAEA
UN atomic watchdog chief visits defunct Chernobyl plant to ‘prevent nuclear accident’ at Ukraine facility seized by Russia
- The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi Grossi visited the Chernobyl site ‘to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident’
- Russian forces seized control of the defunct nuclear power plant – where radioactive waste is still stored – on February 24, the first day of the invasion
Topic | Ukraine
