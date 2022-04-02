Pope Francis removes his skull cap as he appears with Malta’s President George William Vella on a palace balcony in Valletta, Malta, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Pope blasts Russia’s ‘infantile’ war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
- Pope Francis, on island of Malta for two-day trip, said ‘some potentate’ with ‘infantile and destructive aggression’ is ‘provoking and fomenting conflicts’
- ‘We had thought invasions of other countries, savage street fighting and atomic threats were grim memories of a distant past’
Topic | Pope Francis
