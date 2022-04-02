Pope Francis removes his skull cap as he appears with Malta’s President George William Vella on a palace balcony in Valletta, Malta, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis removes his skull cap as he appears with Malta’s President George William Vella on a palace balcony in Valletta, Malta, on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Pope blasts Russia’s ‘infantile’ war, EU-Libya deal in Malta

  • Pope Francis, on island of Malta for two-day trip, said ‘some potentate’ with ‘infantile and destructive aggression’ is ‘provoking and fomenting conflicts’
  • ‘We had thought invasions of other countries, savage street fighting and atomic threats were grim memories of a distant past’

Topic |   Pope Francis
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:28pm, 2 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis removes his skull cap as he appears with Malta’s President George William Vella on a palace balcony in Valletta, Malta, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis removes his skull cap as he appears with Malta’s President George William Vella on a palace balcony in Valletta, Malta, on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE