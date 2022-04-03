Some 76 per cent of people in Germany has received two vaccine doses. File photo: AP
Coronavirus: Man in Germany gets some 90 vaccine shots to sell forged passes
- After months of receiving shots at various vaccine centres, he was caught at Eilenburg in Saxony, where he showed up for a jab for the second day in a row
- It was not immediately clear what kind of impact the around 90 shots of vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s health
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
