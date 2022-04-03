Hungarian PM Viktor Orban leaves a booth after marking his ballot at a polling station in Budapest. Photo: Bloomberg
Hungary election goes to the wire as PM Viktor Orban seeks fourth term
- The six main opposition parties are for the first time fielding a joint list, determined to roll back the Orban administration’s ‘illiberal’ leadership
- More than 200 international observers are monitoring the election for the first time, along with thousands of domestic volunteers from both camps
Topic | Hungary
