Serbian President and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic drinks champagne after claiming victory in the presidential election in Belgrade, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo: AP
Serbian president wins second term, headed for election victory
- President Aleksandar Vucic secured about 59 per cent of votes; result suggests he will consolidate his dominance since his party took over the government a decade ago
- The president has struck a balance between Russia, a traditional ally, and the EU, which piled on pressure to adopt sanctions
Topic | European Union
