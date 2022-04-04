Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves to his supporters in Budapest on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hungary PM Viktor Orban storms to fourth consecutive win after heated campaign
- Orban told his supporters ‘we have won a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon’ as the Fidesz party retained two-thirds majority in parliament
- The opposition accused Orban of running a campaign of ‘hate and lies’ while the far-right Mi Hazank party will make its debut in legislature
Topic | Hungary
