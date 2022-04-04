The bodies of Ukrainian civilians, who residents say were killed by Russian soldiers, lie in the street in Bucha in the Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
The bodies of Ukrainian civilians, who residents say were killed by Russian soldiers, lie in the street in Bucha in the Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Ukraine: Global outcry at civilian killings, Russia says ‘staged’ to tarnish its name

  • Images of apparent killings of civilians have sparked shock, condemnation, likely to galvanise US and EU into fresh sanctions against Russia
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Putin and also others shared the blame; ‘everyone who gave instructions and orders should be punished’

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:54pm, 4 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The bodies of Ukrainian civilians, who residents say were killed by Russian soldiers, lie in the street in Bucha in the Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
The bodies of Ukrainian civilians, who residents say were killed by Russian soldiers, lie in the street in Bucha in the Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE