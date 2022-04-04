The bodies of Ukrainian civilians, who residents say were killed by Russian soldiers, lie in the street in Bucha in the Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: Global outcry at civilian killings, Russia says ‘staged’ to tarnish its name
- Images of apparent killings of civilians have sparked shock, condemnation, likely to galvanise US and EU into fresh sanctions against Russia
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Putin and also others shared the blame; ‘everyone who gave instructions and orders should be punished’
Topic | Ukraine
