The flame on a burning gas hob. Germany, which relies heavily on Russian gas, has major concerns over securing supplies during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
‘More damage to us than them’; Germany resists EU ban on Russia’s gas as new sanctions prepared over Ukraine war
- Finance Minister Christian Lindner says Germany must end economic ties with Moscow but substituting gas would hurt the country more than Russia in short term
- Rather than ban all energy imports from Russia, he suggests EU look separately at oil, coal, gas, with new suppliers found at varying speeds
