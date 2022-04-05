Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to the press in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on April 4, 2022. Zelensky said the Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army. Photo: AFP
Ukraine War: Zelensky to address UN Security Council, US pushes to suspend Russia from human rights body
- Security Council to consider Ukrainian allegations of the murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies
- The US will push to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over the Bucha killings, calling Moscow’s participation in the body ‘a farce’
Topic | Ukraine
