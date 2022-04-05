A delivery man leaves an exchange office with screen showing the currency exchange rates of US Dollar and Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: US stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow and a potential default
- Move is designed to force Moscow into choosing three unappealing options, draining dollar reserves held in Russia, spending new revenue, or going into default
- A default would prohibit Moscow from accessing certain markets until creditors are fully repaid and any legal cases stemming from the default are settled
Topic | Ukraine
