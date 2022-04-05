A Ukrainian flag and children’s clothes with red paint symbolising blood, outside the Russian embassy in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: EU nations expel 150 Russian diplomats, many for ‘spying’, in 48 hours
- Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden among several countries to throw out Moscow’s officials amid outrage over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
- One count puts the total number expelled by the EU since the war began on February 24 at around 260; Kremlin talks of ‘retaliatory steps’
