Bodies of civilians who local residents say were killed by Russian soldiers, in a mass grave in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: EU proposes new sanctions as Kyiv mayor calls for end of ‘bloody money’
- Suggested sanctions include banning coal and certain other imports as well as preventing Moscow’s ships entering EU ports
- Move follows allegations of civilian killings by Russian troops in Bucha; Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko wants all business ties with Russia to stop
