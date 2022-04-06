The vaccination against coronavirus is waning in England. Photo: AP
UK Covid cases at highest level as immunity wanes, driven by Omicron sub-variant
- The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has accelerated new infections and become the dominant strain in England, accounting for about 90 per cent of positive tests
- Elsewhere, Germany seals a deal for over 60s to be vaccinated from October; antibody treatment loses US authorisation because it’s unlikely to work against BA.2
