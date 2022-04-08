British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy. Photo: Reuters
Indian wife of UK finance minister is richer than Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

  • Reports that Akshata Murty’s foreign earnings are shielded from British tax authorities have added to the pressures for her embattled husband
  • She owns shares worth almost US$1 billion in Infosys, the tech giant her father founded, the first Indian company to list on Wall Street

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:24pm, 8 Apr, 2022

