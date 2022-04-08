Electoral campaign flyers for France’s President Emmanuel Macron and presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Marine Le Pen. Photo: Bloomberg
Why this week’s French elections matter to the rest of the world
- France is the EU’s second largest economy, the only one with a UN Security Council veto, and its sole nuclear power
- France is a vital friend for America – Presidents Biden and Macron are now on solid terms, despite last year’s spat over an Australian submarine deal
Topic | France
