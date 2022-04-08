Electoral campaign flyers for France’s President Emmanuel Macron and presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Marine Le Pen. Photo: Bloomberg
Electoral campaign flyers for France’s President Emmanuel Macron and presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Marine Le Pen. Photo: Bloomberg
France
World /  Europe

Why this week’s French elections matter to the rest of the world

  • France is the EU’s second largest economy, the only one with a UN Security Council veto, and its sole nuclear power
  • France is a vital friend for America – Presidents Biden and Macron are now on solid terms, despite last year’s spat over an Australian submarine deal

Topic |   France
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:38pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Electoral campaign flyers for France’s President Emmanuel Macron and presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Marine Le Pen. Photo: Bloomberg
Electoral campaign flyers for France’s President Emmanuel Macron and presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Marine Le Pen. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE