Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court, in London on Friday. Photo: AP
Tennis great Boris Becker could face jail after bankruptcy guilty verdict
- The former world No 1 was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts
- Becker’s ‘vast’ earnings dipped ‘dramatically’ after retirement in 1999, and he went through an expensive divorce in 2001
