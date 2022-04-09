Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court, in London on Friday. Photo: AP
Tennis great Boris Becker could face jail after bankruptcy guilty verdict

  • The former world No 1 was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts
  • Becker’s ‘vast’ earnings dipped ‘dramatically’ after retirement in 1999, and he went through an expensive divorce in 2001

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:01am, 9 Apr, 2022

