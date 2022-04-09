British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street in London in March. Photo: Reuters
UK finance chief Rishi Sunak pressured over US green card and millionaire wife Akshata Murty’s taxes
- Once considered a top contender to succeed Boris Johnson as PM, the chancellor is increasingly being seen as out of touch at a time ordinary Britons are hurting
- Revelations that his spouse does not pay UK taxes on dividends from her Indian business have struck a nerve as Sunak himself has raised tax rates in Britain
Topic | Britain
