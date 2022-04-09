Researchers found a process that made a 53-year-old woman’s skin cells look and behave like a 23-year-old’s. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
Scientists rejuvenate skin of 53-year-old woman, making cells 30 years younger
- Researchers hope the rejuvenation method could see applications like speeding up healing time in burn victims, and eventually extending human life
- But for now, the technique is not ready to move from the lab to the clinic, as it has the potential to increase the risk of cancer
Topic | Medicine
