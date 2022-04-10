Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer. Photo: AP
Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak under new attack despite wife’s tax U-turn

  • Sunak stood accused on Saturday of political hypocrisy as new questions emerged over offshore tax havens reportedly held by his Indian wife Akshata Murty
  • Sunak was also criticised for a lack of transparency, after he admitted to holding a ‘Green Card’ for US permanent residents until last year

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:48am, 10 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer. Photo: AP
Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE