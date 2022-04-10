Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer. Photo: AP
UK finance minister Rishi Sunak under new attack despite wife’s tax U-turn
- Sunak stood accused on Saturday of political hypocrisy as new questions emerged over offshore tax havens reportedly held by his Indian wife Akshata Murty
- Sunak was also criticised for a lack of transparency, after he admitted to holding a ‘Green Card’ for US permanent residents until last year
