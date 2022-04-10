Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion take part in a demonstration in London, UK on April 9. Photo: Reuters
Extinction Rebellion climate activists stage sit-down protests in central London
- Hundreds of protesters gathered at Hyde Park in the morning before moving to Oxford Street and Regent Street, where they sat in the road and blocked traffic
- Calling for an end to investment in fossil fuels, Extinction Rebellion has vowed to ‘block areas of the city for as long as possible’ every day for at least a week
Topic | Britain
