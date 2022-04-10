Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said military commanders are working on plans for a permanent troop presence on the alliance’s eastern border in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , The Telegraph reported, citing an interview. Stoltenberg said Nato is envisaging a “reset” that would shift the role of troops in eastern European member countries from serving as a tripwire in case of a Russian attack to becoming a full-fledged deterrent, according to the newspaper. Decisions are expected at a summit of Nato countries in June, he said. “We have the time now until the summit to make more longer-term decisions,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying. “This is part of the reset which we have to make, which is to move from tripwire deterrence – which is the current concept – to something that is more about deterrence by denial or defence.” ‘The EU stands with you,’ von der Leyen tells Zelensky in Bucha Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that he could envisage permanent Nato bases in countries such as Poland, Romania and the Baltic republics to host a rotating troop presence. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said this week there’s no decision on “permanent basing forward or additional rotational forces in and out” or a combination of both. “These are things that have to be worked out” and “we’ll work with Nato on this,” he told a Senate hearing in Washington on Thursday.