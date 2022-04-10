Spanish civil guards inspect stuffed animals seized in Betera, Valencia. Photo: AFP
Spanish civil guards inspect stuffed animals seized in Betera, Valencia. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

US$32 million worth of stuffed dead animals seized in one of the largest hauls of its kind

  • More than 1,000 taxidermied animals, including hundreds of endangered or extinct species, were seized in Spain on Sunday
  • Near-extinct Bengal tiger was found, along with scimitar-horned oryx, as well as cheetahs, lynxes, polar bears, white rhinos and 198 elephant tusks

Topic |   Conservation
Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 9:21pm, 10 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Spanish civil guards inspect stuffed animals seized in Betera, Valencia. Photo: AFP
Spanish civil guards inspect stuffed animals seized in Betera, Valencia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE