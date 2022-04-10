Spanish civil guards inspect stuffed animals seized in Betera, Valencia. Photo: AFP
US$32 million worth of stuffed dead animals seized in one of the largest hauls of its kind
- More than 1,000 taxidermied animals, including hundreds of endangered or extinct species, were seized in Spain on Sunday
- Near-extinct Bengal tiger was found, along with scimitar-horned oryx, as well as cheetahs, lynxes, polar bears, white rhinos and 198 elephant tusks
Topic | Conservation
