Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react to the polling projections at his election night headquarters in Paris on April 10. Photo: AP
Emmanuel Macron leads Marine Le Pen in first round of French election battle
- Macron scored 28.1-29.7 per cent and Le Pen 23.3-24.7, with the top two candidates going through to the second round run-off on April 24, according to projections
- Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon was predicted to come third with 19.8-20.8 per cent and extreme-right pundit Eric Zemmour on 6.8-7 per cent
Topic | France
Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react to the polling projections at his election night headquarters in Paris on April 10. Photo: AP