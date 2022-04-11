Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react to the polling projections at his election night headquarters in Paris on April 10. Photo: AP
Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react to the polling projections at his election night headquarters in Paris on April 10. Photo: AP
France
World /  Europe

Emmanuel Macron leads Marine Le Pen in first round of French election battle

  • Macron scored 28.1-29.7 per cent and Le Pen 23.3-24.7, with the top two candidates going through to the second round run-off on April 24, according to projections
  • Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon was predicted to come third with 19.8-20.8 per cent and extreme-right pundit Eric Zemmour on 6.8-7 per cent

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:43am, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react to the polling projections at his election night headquarters in Paris on April 10. Photo: AP
Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react to the polling projections at his election night headquarters in Paris on April 10. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE