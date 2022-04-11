Jessie Buckley, left, and Eddie Redmayne arrive at the Olivier Awards in London on April 10. Photo: Invision / AP
Cabaret and Life of Pi win prizes at British theatre’s Olivier Awards

  • The celebration of theatre, opera and dance returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed UK performance venues
  • Cabaret director Rebecca Frecknall took the directing trophy and said the war in Ukraine gave the musical – about the collapse of democracy – added poignancy

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:51am, 11 Apr, 2022

