British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, UK on March 23. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout via Reuters
Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak requests review of his financial declarations
- Sunak said he had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking him to refer Sunak’s ministerial declarations to the independent adviser on ministers’ interests
- The independent adviser who will lead the review last year cleared Johnson of a conflict of interest over the refurbishment of his official residence
Topic | Britain
