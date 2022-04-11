British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, UK on March 23. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout via Reuters
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, UK on March 23. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout via Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak requests review of his financial declarations

  • Sunak said he had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking him to refer Sunak’s ministerial declarations to the independent adviser on ministers’ interests
  • The independent adviser who will lead the review last year cleared Johnson of a conflict of interest over the refurbishment of his official residence

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:06am, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, UK on March 23. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout via Reuters
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, UK on March 23. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE