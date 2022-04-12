British MP Imran Ahmad Khan. Photo: Reuters
British MP Imran Ahmad Khan. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

British MP from Boris Johnson’s party guilty of sexually assaulting boy

  • Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, was convicted of assaulting the 15-year-old at a house in 2008
  • The lawmaker has been suspended by the Conservatives pending the outcome of the trial

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:12am, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British MP Imran Ahmad Khan. Photo: Reuters
British MP Imran Ahmad Khan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE