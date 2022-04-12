A candle and a portrait of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, are seen at a church in Leigh-on-Sea in October. Photo: Reuters
Isis ‘lone-wolf’ found guilty of murdering British MP David Amess
- Ali Harbi Ali told the court he had no regrets about killing the lawmaker in a ferocious knife attack, where the victim was stabbed over 20 times
- It took the jury only 18 minutes to reach a verdict on charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism; Ali is to be sentenced on Wednesday
