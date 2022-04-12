A woman holds a child next to a destroyed bridge during an evacuation from the town of Irpin in Ukraine on March 28. Photo: Reuters
‘Unspeakable crimes’: Russia accused of targeting children in Ukraine as UN hears nearly 5 million displaced
- A United Nations Security Council meeting on the impact of the war in Ukraine on women and children heard accusations of ‘unspeakable crimes’ by Russian troops
- UN ambassadors said orphanages and maternity wards had been bombed, schools attacked, and mass graves found ‘with dead children stacked on top of each other’
Topic | Ukraine war
A woman holds a child next to a destroyed bridge during an evacuation from the town of Irpin in Ukraine on March 28. Photo: Reuters