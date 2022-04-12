Pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle through the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Mariupol mayor says more than 10,000 civilians killed, reports emerge of chemical weapons use
- Russian troops had brought ‘mobile crematoriums’ to the city to dispose of the corpses of victims of the siege, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said
- It came as unverified reports emerged of Russian forces using chemical weapons in Mariupol, which Britain said it was investigating with allies
Topic | Ukraine war
