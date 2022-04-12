Pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle through the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle through the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Mariupol mayor says more than 10,000 civilians killed, reports emerge of chemical weapons use

  • Russian troops had brought ‘mobile crematoriums’ to the city to dispose of the corpses of victims of the siege, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said
  • It came as unverified reports emerged of Russian forces using chemical weapons in Mariupol, which Britain said it was investigating with allies

Topic |   Ukraine war
Associated Press
Associated Press in Kyiv

Updated: 12:52pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle through the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle through the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE