British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain in January. Photo: Reuters
UK police issue over 50 fines for Downing Street Covid gatherings; Boris Johnson not among those punished
- Fines were given for breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offices and residence
- PM could still be punished unless he can explain why he attended some gatherings when his government was telling the public they were illegal
