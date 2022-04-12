British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain in January. Photo: Reuters
UK police issue over 50 fines for Downing Street Covid gatherings; Boris Johnson not among those punished

  • Fines were given for breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offices and residence
  • PM could still be punished unless he can explain why he attended some gatherings when his government was telling the public they were illegal

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:55pm, 12 Apr, 2022

