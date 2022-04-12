A notorious hacking group linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency launched a cyberattack on Ukrainian energy facilities, according to Ukrainian cybersecurity officials. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Russian hackers tried damaging Ukraine’s power grid

  • Ukraine says it prevented the group known as Sandworm from damaging high-voltage electrical substations, computers and networking equipment
  • In 2017, Sandworm was responsible for NotPetya, a devastating ransomware campaign causing billions of dollars of damage to some of the world’s largest companies

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:45pm, 12 Apr, 2022

A notorious hacking group linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency launched a cyberattack on Ukrainian energy facilities, according to Ukrainian cybersecurity officials. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
