A notorious hacking group linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency launched a cyberattack on Ukrainian energy facilities, according to Ukrainian cybersecurity officials. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Russian hackers tried damaging Ukraine’s power grid
- Ukraine says it prevented the group known as Sandworm from damaging high-voltage electrical substations, computers and networking equipment
- In 2017, Sandworm was responsible for NotPetya, a devastating ransomware campaign causing billions of dollars of damage to some of the world’s largest companies
Topic | Ukraine
A notorious hacking group linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency launched a cyberattack on Ukrainian energy facilities, according to Ukrainian cybersecurity officials. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS