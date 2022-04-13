A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen prepare for guard on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen prepare for guard on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Russia says more than 1,000 Ukraine marines surrender in Mariupol, Ukraine says it has no facts on the claim

  • If true it would be the first major city to fall to Russian forces since they invaded on February 24, but Ukraine says it has no information on such a surrender
  • Meanwhile, a Ukrainian report says 720 bodies had been found in the region around the capital region of Kyiv, with more than 200 people missing

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:50pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen prepare for guard on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen prepare for guard on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE