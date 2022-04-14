Pierin Vincenz, former CEO of Raiffeisen Switzerland, leaves court after his trial in Zurich on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Swiss ‘banker of the year’ who put strip club visits on expenses jailed in high-profile fraud case
- Ex-Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Pierin Vincenz’s misuse of company expenses was exposed as he faced charges for pocketing millions through illicit deals
- He claimed the strip club bill was business-related, as was a claim for his dinner with a woman he met on Tinder
Topic | Switzerland
