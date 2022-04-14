A memorial service is held for British lawmaker David Amess in Parliament Square in London in October 2021. Photo: AFP
Isis follower jailed for life over murder of British MP David Amess
- The judge said Ali Harbi Ali, 26, showed ‘no remorse or shame’ for the brutal knife attack on the father of five; he will not be eligible for parole
- Ali says he had stabbed Amess in revenge for his votes in parliament in favour of air strikes in Syria in 2014 and 2015
