A memorial service is held for British lawmaker David Amess in Parliament Square in London in October 2021. Photo: AFP
A memorial service is held for British lawmaker David Amess in Parliament Square in London in October 2021. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Isis follower jailed for life over murder of British MP David Amess

  • The judge said Ali Harbi Ali, 26, showed ‘no remorse or shame’ for the brutal knife attack on the father of five; he will not be eligible for parole
  • Ali says he had stabbed Amess in revenge for his votes in parliament in favour of air strikes in Syria in 2014 and 2015

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:32am, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A memorial service is held for British lawmaker David Amess in Parliament Square in London in October 2021. Photo: AFP
A memorial service is held for British lawmaker David Amess in Parliament Square in London in October 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE