The guided missile cruiser Moskva, which Russia says was damaged by an ammunition explosion. File photo: Reuters
The guided missile cruiser Moskva, which Russia says was damaged by an ammunition explosion. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Russia admits Black Sea flagship Moskva ‘seriously damaged’ by blast

  • Russia says Moskva missile cruiser damaged by ammunition explosion, but Ukraine official claims struck by two missiles
  • The Moskva gained notoriety when it called on Ukrainian troops defending the strategic Snake Island to surrender, only to be defiantly refused

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agencies

Updated: 10:37am, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The guided missile cruiser Moskva, which Russia says was damaged by an ammunition explosion. File photo: Reuters
The guided missile cruiser Moskva, which Russia says was damaged by an ammunition explosion. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE