The guided missile cruiser Moskva, which Russia says was damaged by an ammunition explosion. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia admits Black Sea flagship Moskva ‘seriously damaged’ by blast
- Russia says Moskva missile cruiser damaged by ammunition explosion, but Ukraine official claims struck by two missiles
- The Moskva gained notoriety when it called on Ukrainian troops defending the strategic Snake Island to surrender, only to be defiantly refused
Topic | Ukraine war
The guided missile cruiser Moskva, which Russia says was damaged by an ammunition explosion. File photo: Reuters