Forensic technicians exhume the bodies of civilians who Ukrainian officials say were killed during Russia’s invasion and then buried in a mass grave in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
How to prove genocide in Ukraine-Russia war?
- US President Joe Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to ‘wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian’, calling it genocide
- Under the genocide convention, the crime is trying to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, in part or in whole
Topic | Ukraine war
Forensic technicians exhume the bodies of civilians who Ukrainian officials say were killed during Russia’s invasion and then buried in a mass grave in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv. Photo: Reuters