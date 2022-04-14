Migrants after they were picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel in March. Photo: TNS
UK to reveal deal with Rwanda to tackle illegal migration
- PM Boris Johnson is set to announce plans to set up a holding centre in Rwanda to process asylum seekers and target people smuggling-gangs
- Last year, more than 28,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing from mainland Europe to Britain; in November, 27 migrants drowned when their dinghy deflated

