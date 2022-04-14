Four people in Germany, suspected of plotting to kidnap German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (pictured), have been arrested: Photo: AP
Plot to kidnap German minister sees 4 far-right anti-lockdown protesters arrested
- Suspects are accused of ‘preparing explosive attacks and other acts of violence’ and ‘kidnapping of well-known public figures’ including the health minister
- Group intended to destroy power supply facilities to cause a prolonged nationwide blackout to incite civil war and ‘overthrow the democratic system’
Topic | Germany
