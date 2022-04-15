Finnish soldiers next to a tank in March during a military exercise in Norway gathering around 30,000 troops from Nato member countries, plus Finland and Sweden, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Finland ‘highly likely’ to apply for Nato membership, says minister
- Finland’s European Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen says nation’s people seem to have ‘already made up their mind’, but no formal decision yet
- Her words come hours after Russia warned of unspecified ‘consequences’ should Finland and Sweden join the military alliance of 30 states
Topic | Ukraine
Finnish soldiers next to a tank in March during a military exercise in Norway gathering around 30,000 troops from Nato member countries, plus Finland and Sweden, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters